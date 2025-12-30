Bijan Robinson has longest rush TD in Falcons history, has team's most scrimmage yards in a season

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) carries against Los Angeles Rams linebacker Omar Speights (48) in the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA – Bijan Robinson had a Falcons-record 93-yard rushing touchdown Monday night, one of two ways he entered their record book in a Monday Night Football win over the Rams.

Robinson took off for the TD with 1:23 remaining in the second quarter. The running back took the ball coast-to-coast directly after Xavier Watts picked off Matthew Stafford at Atlanta's 7-yard line. It was Stafford's second pick of the night.

Warrick Dunn was the Falcons' previous record holder with a 90-yard rushing touchdown against the Giants in October 2006.

The score was the longest of Robinson's professional career. The third-year running back rushed for an 81-yard touchdown in Atlanta's upset of Buffalo in October.

“That was just one of those plays where I had to make a guy miss in the hole, and I was trying to find another crease, and the crease came about, and I was like, ‘Man, I gotta take off,'" Robinson said after the game. “I kept kind of looking back to see if I was free. And I mean, I was free, and we got the touchdown. So that was a really big momentum shift for our team."

Not long into the second half, Robinson added another record by breaking the franchise's record for yards from scrimmage in a single season. He entered with 2,026, 150 behind William Andrews' longstanding record of 2,176 yards, which was set in 1983.

Robinson finished the game with 195 rushing yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. He also caught five passes from Kirk Cousins for 34 yards and a score, bringing his total yardage to 2,225 this season.

“(To get) 2,200 yards from scrimmage this year is outstanding,” Cousins said. “Dalvin Cook had almost 2,000 one year, and I didn't think I'd ever get to see that again. So, you know, what he can do in both the run game and pass game is very unique.”

The two-time Pro Bowler leads the league with 140.9 yards from scrimmage per game this season. He enters a Week 18 matchup against the Saints 284 yards shy of the all-time record (2,509), set by Chris Johnson in 2009.

