Bijan Robinson has longest rush TD in Falcons history, has team's most scrimmage yards in a season

ATLANTA – Bijan Robinson had a Falcons-record 93-yard rushing touchdown Monday night, one of two ways he entered their record book in a Monday Night Football win over the Rams.
Robinson took off for the TD with 1:23 remaining in the second quarter. The running back took the ball coast-to-coast directly after Xavier Watts picked off Matthew Stafford at Atlanta's 7-yard line. It was Stafford's second pick of the night.
Recommended Videos
Warrick Dunn was the Falcons' previous record holder with a 90-yard rushing touchdown against the Giants in October 2006.
The score was the longest of Robinson's professional career. The third-year running back rushed for an 81-yard touchdown in Atlanta's upset of Buffalo in October.
“That was just one of those plays where I had to make a guy miss in the hole, and I was trying to find another crease, and the crease came about, and I was like, ‘Man, I gotta take off,'" Robinson said after the game. “I kept kind of looking back to see if I was free. And I mean, I was free, and we got the touchdown. So that was a really big momentum shift for our team."
Not long into the second half, Robinson added another record by breaking the franchise's record for yards from scrimmage in a single season. He entered with 2,026, 150 behind William Andrews' longstanding record of 2,176 yards, which was set in 1983.
Robinson finished the game with 195 rushing yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. He also caught five passes from Kirk Cousins for 34 yards and a score, bringing his total yardage to 2,225 this season.
“(To get) 2,200 yards from scrimmage this year is outstanding,” Cousins said. “Dalvin Cook had almost 2,000 one year, and I didn't think I'd ever get to see that again. So, you know, what he can do in both the run game and pass game is very unique.”
The two-time Pro Bowler leads the league with 140.9 yards from scrimmage per game this season. He enters a Week 18 matchup against the Saints 284 yards shy of the all-time record (2,509), set by Chris Johnson in 2009.
___
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL