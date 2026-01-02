Brad Jackson throws 3 TDs for Texas State in 41-10 win over Rice in the Armed Forces Bowl

Texas State quarterback Brad Jackson looks to pass against Rice during the first half of the Armed Forces Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

FORT WORTH, Texas – Quarterback Brad Jackson threw for 173 yards and three touchdowns, plus ran in another score on the ground for Texas State in a 41-10 win over Rice in the Armed Forces Bowl on Friday.

Lincoln Pare rushed for 106 yards on 11 carries for one touchdown for the Bobcats (7-6), totalling 1,022 rushing yards in his final season. Chris Dawn Jr. caught two touchdown passes.

Jackson opened the scoring for Texas State off a 6-yard rush in the second quarter and the Bobcats went into halftime up 10-7. After the break, Jackson threw a 69-yard pass to Beau Sparks. Dawn Jr. caught passes from 12 and 14 yards out to score.

Pare broke away on a 63-yard run up the middle in the fourth quarter.

Kicker Tyler Robles hit two field goals for Texas State, from 30 and 28 yards out.

Aaron Turner caught Rice’s (5-8) only touchdown of the day, a 2-yard pass up the middle from quarterback Patrick Crayton Jr. Crayton Jr. finished the day completing four passes for 70 yards and one interception.