Texas A&M–San Antonio women win big 93-58; Men lose tight battle

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas A&M University–San Antonio Jaguars hosted the Louisiana Christian Wildcats on Thursday night, with the women’s team looking to extend its four-game winning streak.

The Jaguars jumped out to an early lead when Tamaya Whitemon connected from 3-point range to give Texas A&M–San Antonio a 20-14 advantage. In the fourth quarter, the Jaguars pulled away as former Judson standout Kierra Sanderlin came up with a steal at midcourt and converted an and-one layup to make it 80-45.

Texas A&M–San Antonio cruised to a 93-58 victory over Louisiana Christian.

“We made some shots from the outside and were able to set up our press,” head coach Chris Minner said. “We dictated the tempo.”

“We’re just trying to show that all 15 of us, 17 of us can hoop,” said Sanderlin, a junior forward.

The win extended the Jaguars’ streak to five games. Texas A&M–San Antonio will return to action at 1 p.m. Saturday against LSU Alexandria.

The men’s team also hosted Louisiana Christian on Thursday.

Dezmon Dudley, a John Paul II alum, opened the scoring for the Jaguars with a steal and fast-break layup. Later in the first half, Texas A&M–San Antonio broke the Wildcats’ press as Xzavier Brown drove to the basket and completed a three-point play to pull the Jaguars within one.

Louisiana Christian, however, closed strong and defeated Texas A&M–San Antonio 78-76.

The men’s team will also host LSU-Alexandria on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m.

