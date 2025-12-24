San Antonio’s Megan Fitch celebrates national title as freshman with Texas A&M volleyball

SAN ANTONIO – Cornerstone Christian Academy alum Megan Fitch, a San Antonio native, helped Texas A&M capture its first NCAA Division I women’s volleyball national championship last weekend.

The No. 3-seeded Aggies swept No. 1 Kentucky 3-0 (26-24, 25-15, 25-20) on Dec. 21 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, marking the program’s inaugural title.

Fitch, a 6-foot-2 freshman outside hitter, contributed to the championship roster in her debut college season.

The former Warriors standout, who recorded over 1,000 kills in high school, joined a Texas A&M team that upset three No. 1 seeds en route to the crown.

As a freshman, Fitch has achieved a national championship — an accomplishment rare for first-year players.

Approximately 48 hours after returning to Texas from the tournament, Fitch visited the KSAT 12 studio and sat down with Mary Rominger.

Click the video player above for the full interview.

