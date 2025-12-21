Texas A&M sweeps Kentucky for historic first volleyball program national championship

Texas A&M volleyball captured its first national championship in program history Sunday with a commanding sweep of No. 1 Kentucky.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Texas A&M volleyball captured its first national championship in program history Sunday with a commanding sweep of No. 1 Kentucky.

The third-seeded Aggies (29-4) dominated the championship match at T-Mobile Center, winning in only three sets to complete their remarkable tournament run.

Set scores were: 26-24, 25-15, 25-20.

Logan Lednicky and Kyndal Stowers powered the Aggies’ offense, with Lednicky recording 11 kills on .250 hitting and Stowers adding 10 kills with a .304 hitting percentage.

The victory marked a crowning achievement for head coach Jamie Morrison, who was named Division I National Coach of the Year by the American Volleyball Coaches Association earlier in the week.

“Why not us?” became the team’s rallying cry throughout their historic tournament run, which included victories over three consecutive No. 1 seeds — Nebraska in the quarterfinals, Pittsburgh in the semis, and Kentucky in the championship match.

The match showcased the Aggies’ defensive prowess, as they held Kentucky to a mere .148 hitting percentage.

Middle blocker Ifenna Cos-Okpalla led the defensive effort with four blocks, contributing to the team’s total of seven.

The opening set proved crucial, as the Aggies overcame a six-point deficit to win 26-24, setting the tone for the rest of the match.

They carried that momentum into a dominant second set, holding Kentucky to -.021 hitting while forcing 12 errors en route to a 25-15 victory.

The third and decisive set saw Texas A&M jump out to an early 6-1 lead, maintaining control throughout to secure the championship with a 25-20 win.

