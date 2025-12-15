Texas A&M volleyball takes down No. 1 Nebraska, punches ticket to first national semifinals

Texas A&M volleyball punched its ticket to the national semifinals after the Aggies took down the No. 1 Huskers in Lincoln, Nebraska on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025.

LINCOLN, Neb. – Texas A&M volleyball made history in the heartland Sunday as the team punched its first-ever ticket to the Final Four, shocking No. 1 Nebraska in a five-set thriller that snapped the Cornhuskers’ 63-match home winning streak.

The third-seeded Aggies (27-4) dethroned Nebraska (33-1) in Sunday’s Lincoln Regional Final, claiming a 25-22, 25-22, 20-25, 35-37, 15-13 victory.

“This is a program-defining moment,” said Texas A&M coach Jamie Morrison.

Kyndal Stowers led the assault with 25 kills and a .327 hitting percentage, while setter Maddie Waak orchestrated the offense with 63 assists and added four service aces.

After splitting the first four sets, A&M seized control in the decisive fifth frame.

The Aggies built a 12-8 lead, forcing Nebraska to burn both timeouts.

Though the Cornhuskers mounted a late rally, Logan Lednicky delivered the match-winning kill for the 15-13 victory.

“We never lost belief, even when Nebraska forced that fifth set,” said Lednicky, who was named the Regional Most Outstanding Player. The victory marked her 21st consecutive match with double-digit kills.

San Antonio native and Cornerstone Christian product Megan Fitch, a freshman outside hitter, was part of the historic victory that ended Nebraska’s longest home winning streak since December 2022.

Texas A&M advances to face No. 3 Pittsburgh on Thursday in Kansas City, Missouri.