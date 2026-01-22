Scholar Athlete of the Week: Madelynn Ruiz, McCollum High School KSAT 12 Sports and CHRISTUS Children’s shine a spotlight on a local senior student athlete SAN ANTONIO – Meet KSAT’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Madelynn Ruiz of McCollum High School.
Madelynn is a captain of the varsity volleyball team and a captain of the varsity softball team.
She made Academic All-District for both sports all four years of high school. She was named All-District MVP for softball last season.
Madelynn is a member of the National Honor Society, and she performs community service through the booster club, Trunk or Treat, Elf Louise and a local food bank.
She maintains a 3.9 grade point average and is ranked number one in her class. Madelynn plans to attend UTSA to major in kinesiology and become a physical therapist.
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Daniel Villanueva headshot
Daniel P. Villanueva has been with KSAT 12 since 2003 and is the producer of the station's sports streaming show KSAT Sports Now. Villanueva is a graduate of St. Mary's University and is a TAPB and Two-time Lone Star Emmy award winner for sports and news.
Mark Mendez headshot 'Is there anything you want to say to the families?' 'No, not right now' ▶ 0:23 'Is there anything you want to say to the families?' 'No, not right now' WATCH:Here's the moment ex-Uvalde CISD police officer Adrian Gonzales was found not guilty by a jury ▶ 0:57 WATCH:Here's the moment ex-Uvalde CISD police officer Adrian Gonzales was found not guilty by a jury Hoax threat made to Northeast Side school causes fear, panic ▶ 0:54 Hoax threat made to Northeast Side school causes fear, panic Developer says it wants to work with community to reimagine Lone Star Brewery site ▶ 0:30 Developer says it wants to work with community to reimagine Lone Star Brewery site CPS Energy urges conservation during peak hours ahead of icy weekend ▶ 1:00 CPS Energy urges conservation during peak hours ahead of icy weekend Bexar County helps family on verge of eviction after KSAT story ▶ 1:03 Bexar County helps family on verge of eviction after KSAT story Northwest Side neighbor asks for expedited traffic light installation at ‘Dead Man’s Curve’ ▶ 1:54 Northwest Side neighbor asks for expedited traffic light installation at ‘Dead Man’s Curve’ Closing arguments set to begin in child endangerment trial of ex-Uvalde CISD police officer ▶ 1:10 Closing arguments set to begin in child endangerment trial of ex-Uvalde CISD police officer Load of bees spilled during crash on I-35 likely headed to California, expert says ▶ 1:01 Load of bees spilled during crash on I-35 likely headed to California, expert says Texas families can soon access state’s education savings account. Here’s how the process works ▶ 1:23 Texas families can soon access state’s education savings account. Here’s how the process works San Antonio TikTok user shares ICE whereabouts to ‘help the community’ ▶ 1:03 San Antonio TikTok user shares ICE whereabouts to ‘help the community’ Wemby says NBA needs more bald players ▶ 0:12 Wemby says NBA needs more bald players ‘We’re all united’: Sights and sounds from San Antonio’s 39th annual MLK March ▶ 0:49 ‘We’re all united’: Sights and sounds from San Antonio’s 39th annual MLK March City refills San Antonio River Walk after crews clean out trash ▶ 0:28 City refills San Antonio River Walk after crews clean out trash Former MLK Commission chair discusses march's cultural significance ▶ 0:43 Former MLK Commission chair discusses march's cultural significance Sights and Sounds from MLK March 2026: NEMI House of Glory previews performance ▶ 0:28 Sights and Sounds from MLK March 2026: NEMI House of Glory previews performance First-time MLK March attendee shares atmosphere experience, reason for attending ▶ 0:57 First-time MLK March attendee shares atmosphere experience, reason for attending County expedites financial assistance for family at risk of eviction after KSAT report, judge says ▶ 1:23 County expedites financial assistance for family at risk of eviction after KSAT report, judge says 3 undocumented immigrants detained after chase; 1 at large in human smuggling operation, BCSO says ▶ 0:39 3 undocumented immigrants detained after chase; 1 at large in human smuggling operation, BCSO says 3D animation traces Robb gunman’s approximate steps ▶ 1:28 3D animation traces Robb gunman’s approximate steps Restaurant Weeks officially returns to San Antonio ▶ 1:01 Restaurant Weeks officially returns to San Antonio 🐝 Big rig spills load of bees on highway 🐝 ▶ 0:44 🐝 Big rig spills load of bees on highway 🐝 🏗️ NO LAND BRIDGE?🚧 ▶ 0:35 🏗️ NO LAND BRIDGE?🚧 San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus announces retirement ▶ 1:42 San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus announces retirement KSAT INVESTIGATES- Drones to stop school shootings ▶ 1:40 KSAT INVESTIGATES- Drones to stop school shootings Previous photo Next photo