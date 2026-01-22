Scholar Athlete of the Week: Madelynn Ruiz, McCollum High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet KSAT’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Madelynn Ruiz of McCollum High School.

Madelynn is a captain of the varsity volleyball team and a captain of the varsity softball team.

She made Academic All-District for both sports all four years of high school. She was named All-District MVP for softball last season.

Madelynn is a member of the National Honor Society, and she performs community service through the booster club, Trunk or Treat, Elf Louise and a local food bank.

She maintains a 3.9 grade point average and is ranked number one in her class. Madelynn plans to attend UTSA to major in kinesiology and become a physical therapist.