Scholar Athlete of the Week: Aliana Torres, McCollum High School KSAT 12 Sports and CHRISTUS Children’s shine a spotlight on a local senior student athlete SAN ANTONIO – Meet KSAT’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Aliana Torres of McCollum High School.
Torres is a member of the varsity cross-country, track and field, volleyball and basketball teams.
She was named Academic All-District for volleyball and basketball three years in a row. She also made Second-Team All-District for cross country her senior year.
She’s the historian of the Student Council, and she performs community service at Mission Trail Baptist Hospital, the San Antonio Food Bank, Journey to the Cross Church and Stray Animal Rescue.
Torres maintains a 3.57 grade point average and is ranked in the top 10% of her class. She plans to attend Texas A&M University in College Station and become a veterinarian.
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Daniel Villanueva headshot
Daniel P. Villanueva has been with KSAT 12 since 2003 and is the producer of the station's sports streaming show KSAT Sports Now. Villanueva is a graduate of St. Mary's University and is a TAPB and Two-time Lone Star Emmy award winner for sports and news.
Mark Mendez headshot ⛸️ Ice skating on the street in New Braunfels! ▶ 0:15 ⛸️ Ice skating on the street in New Braunfels! Video shows massive pileup on I-10 in Texas Hill Country ▶ 0:28 Video shows massive pileup on I-10 in Texas Hill Country 🥶 How long will the freezing temperatures last in our area? ▶ 1:45 🥶 How long will the freezing temperatures last in our area? Snow falling in Kerrville ▶ 0:05 Snow falling in Kerrville 🚦 TRAFFIC CENTER UPDATE 🚧 ▶ 0:44 🚦 TRAFFIC CENTER UPDATE 🚧 STAYING WARM IN FREEZING SAN ANTONIO WEATHER ▶ 0:55 STAYING WARM IN FREEZING SAN ANTONIO WEATHER A look inside TxDOT's Transguide center ▶ 0:37 A look inside TxDOT's Transguide center 🌨️Sleet vs Snow in Kerrville❄️ ▶ 0:29 🌨️Sleet vs Snow in Kerrville❄️ Shelby shows some tips for de-icing your car ▶ 1:02 Shelby shows some tips for de-icing your car Beet juice and saltwater are helping you stay safe on the roads during the Texas freeze. ▶ 0:51 Beet juice and saltwater are helping you stay safe on the roads during the Texas freeze. Steam coming off the Guadalupe River ▶ 0:07 Steam coming off the Guadalupe River Arctic blast team coverage ▶ 0:17 Arctic blast team coverage Vandal cuts, tears down campaign signs alongside North Side highway ▶ 0:42 Vandal cuts, tears down campaign signs alongside North Side highway Hill Country officials prepare roads as winter weather approaches South Texas ▶ 1:07 Hill Country officials prepare roads as winter weather approaches South Texas The parents of Kellyanne Lytal, who died in the floodwaters at Camp Mystic, are sharing their story. ▶ 1:51 The parents of Kellyanne Lytal, who died in the floodwaters at Camp Mystic, are sharing their story. 🎵 KRTU is celebrating 50 years on the air with a free concert Friday ▶ 1:07 🎵 KRTU is celebrating 50 years on the air with a free concert Friday Victim’s mother says suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash will have to answer to ‘higher power’ ▶ 0:56 Victim’s mother says suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash will have to answer to ‘higher power’ Lawsuit, footage challenge judge candidate’s claim that she lives in Bexar County ▶ 1:01 Lawsuit, footage challenge judge candidate’s claim that she lives in Bexar County Nonprofits shelter homeless individuals during cold snap ▶ 1:31 Nonprofits shelter homeless individuals during cold snap Community reaction after not-guilty verdict in former officer’s trial ▶ 1:59 Community reaction after not-guilty verdict in former officer’s trial 'Is there anything you want to say to the families?' 'No, not right now' ▶ 0:23 'Is there anything you want to say to the families?' 'No, not right now' WATCH:Here's the moment ex-Uvalde CISD police officer Adrian Gonzales was found not guilty by a jury ▶ 0:57 WATCH:Here's the moment ex-Uvalde CISD police officer Adrian Gonzales was found not guilty by a jury Hoax threat made to Northeast Side school causes fear, panic ▶ 0:54 Hoax threat made to Northeast Side school causes fear, panic Developer says it wants to work with community to reimagine Lone Star Brewery site ▶ 0:30 Developer says it wants to work with community to reimagine Lone Star Brewery site CPS Energy urges conservation during peak hours ahead of icy weekend ▶ 1:00 CPS Energy urges conservation during peak hours ahead of icy weekend Previous photo Next photo