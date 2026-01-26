Skip to main content
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Aliana Torres, McCollum High School

KSAT 12 Sports and CHRISTUS Children’s shine a spotlight on a local senior student athlete

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

SAN ANTONIO – Meet KSAT’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Aliana Torres of McCollum High School.

Torres is a member of the varsity cross-country, track and field, volleyball and basketball teams.

She was named Academic All-District for volleyball and basketball three years in a row. She also made Second-Team All-District for cross country her senior year.

She’s the historian of the Student Council, and she performs community service at Mission Trail Baptist Hospital, the San Antonio Food Bank, Journey to the Cross Church and Stray Animal Rescue.

Torres maintains a 3.57 grade point average and is ranked in the top 10% of her class. She plans to attend Texas A&M University in College Station and become a veterinarian.

