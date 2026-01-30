Olympic gold medalist Sha'Carri Richardson charged with speeding in Florida FILE - United States' Sha'Carri Richardson looks on after winning the gold medal in the women's 4 X 100 meters relay at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Sept. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File) (Matthias Schrader, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved) ORLANDO, Fla. – Olympic gold medalist Sha'Carri Richardson was arrested and charged with speeding in Florida on Thursday, according to law enforcement.
Richardson was arrested for allegedly going 104 mph (167 kph) on a parkway just outside of Orlando. A spokesperson for the Orange County sheriff's department said she was “dangerously tailgating and traveling across lanes of travel to pass other motorists.”
The 25-year-old sprinter is one of the fastest women of all time, winning a silver medal in the 100 meters in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, and gold in the 4x100 relay that same year. Richardson's Olympic medals came after
she was disqualified from the 2020 Olympics when she tested positive for chemicals found in marijuana.
Last year, Richardson
issued a public apology to her boyfriend, Christian Coleman, after she was arrested on a fourth-degree domestic violence offense for allegedly assaulting Coleman at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in July.
