Boxer Jarrell Miller has his hairpiece knocked upward by a punch, then throws it into the crowd

NEW YORK – Boxer Jarrell Miller was hit with such a good punch it knocked his hair off.

The heavyweight was facing Kingsley Ibeh on Saturday night when Ibeh landed a flurry of shots in the second round that caused a roar from the crowd, despite not looking particularly hard.

But one of the punches knocked Miller’s head backward, and his hairpiece popped upward from the front, revealing a large bald spot that covered most of his head.

Miller finished the round with the hairpiece, then ripped it off in his corner between rounds and tossed it into the crowd at Madison Square Garden.

Miller won by split decision, then rubbed the top of his head while doing a celebratory dance. He said in his interview in the ring afterward that he lost his hair a couple days earlier after using a bottle of shampoo he found at his mother's house.

The boxer from Brooklyn was fighting on the undercard of the event topped by Teofimo Lopez's title bout against unbeaten Shakur Stevenson, in what was his first fight at Madison Square Garden. Miller was supposed to fight at the arena against then-heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in 2019, but failed a drug test. Andy Ruiz replaced him and upset Joshua.

