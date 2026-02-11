Seahawks enjoy morning beers and praise 'the best team in the world' ahead of Super Bowl parade

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold holds the Lombardi Trophy as head coach Mike MacDonald celebrates at left during the team's NFL football Super Bowl 60 celebration at Lumen Field, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

SEATTLE – Ernest Jones IV dropped a few choice words while praising his defensive teammates, his offensive line, his quarterback and the city of Seattle ahead of the Seahawks' Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday.

Like the rest of the Seahawks, the leader of Seattle's vaunted “Dark Side” defense had an excuse for using the occasional profanity during a morning trophy presentation at Lumen Field. A keg of Bud Light sat on the stage to provide some refreshment for players, and Jones — like many who spoke before him — sipped from a cup of beer as he addressed the crowd.

Recommended Videos

The hard-hitting linebacker stated what became abundantly clear to everyone who watched Seattle's 29-13 dismantling of the New England Patriots on Sunday in Santa Clara, California.

“Not only do we have the best defense in the world,” Jones said, “we have the best team in the world.”

The architect of that defense, president of football operations John Schneider, was also in a jovial mood with a red plastic cup in hand. In addition to praising second-year coach Mike Macdonald, Schneider gave a toast to late owner Paul Allen.

Two weeks ago, ESPN reported the Seahawks would go up for sale after the Super Bowl. But Wednesday was about celebrating what Seattle accomplished under Jody Allen, who has owned the team since her brother, a co-founder of Microsoft, died in 2018 at age 65.

“Jody,” Schneider said. “Paul would be so proud of you, the way you led this organization and allowed us to be where we are. To Jody Allen.”

The Super Bowl victory parade is the second for the Seahawks in the franchise's 50-year history. The Seahawks won their first championship 12 years ago.

City officials estimated that up to 1 million fans would line the parade route. The parade began after the trophy presentation and was expected to last two hours.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL