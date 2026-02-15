Skip to main content
Sports

Arsenal routs Wigan 4-0 on no-surprise Sunday as Premier League teams advance to 5th round

Associated Press

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring their side's second goal during the English FA Cup soccer match between Arsenal and Wigan Athletic in London, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026.(AP Photo/Maja Smiejkowska)
LONDON – Arsenal enjoyed a 4-0 rout of Wigan as five Premier League teams avoided upsets to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

Third-tier struggler Wigan was overwhelmed against the Premier League leader in front of a 60,000 crowd at Emirates Stadium, with all the goals coming in the first half.

Forwards Noni Madueke, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus were on the scoresheet along with Jack Hunt's own-goal as he tried to cut out a cross from Bukayo Saka.

Big-money summer signing Eberechi Eze set up two goals for Arsenal, which won the last of its record 14 FA Cups in 2020.

Premier League teams Fulham, Leeds, Sunderland and Wolverhampton joined the Gunners in the last 16.

Fulham rallied to win 2-1 at second-tier Stoke, with Harrison Reed slotting in a late winner after intercepting Stoke goalkeeper Tommy Simkin’s misjudged pass. Brazilian winger Kevin equalized for Fulham early in the second half after South Korean midfielder Bae Jun-ho's early goal for Stoke.

Midfielder Habib Diarra's penalty earned Sunderland a 1-0 win at second-tier struggler Oxford, and midfielder Santiago Bueno's goal gave Wolves a 1-0 victory at fourth-tier Grimsby at a soggy and rain-soaked Blundell Park.

Leeds needed penalty kicks to win at second-tier Birmingham after a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes and extra time.

German forward Lukas Nmecha put Leeds ahead early in the second half after being set up by Noah Okafor, but Patrick Roberts equalized in the 89th minute with a powerful shot.

In the shootout, Leeds goalkeeper Lucas Perri denied Tommy Doyle before Roberts blazed over, leaving Sean Longstaff to score and send Daniel Farke's side through 4-2.

Cup upsets

On Saturday, third-tier Mansfield pulled off an upset by knocking out Premier League Burnley to heap more pressure on coach Scott Parker.

Non-league Macclesfield caused arguably the biggest upset in the competition's history when it beat titleholder Crystal Palace in the third round last month.

Macclesfield faces Premier League Brentford on Monday. ___

