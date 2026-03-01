Schreiner flag football opens final club season with 19-6 win against Texas Southern Mountaineers will play two more home games in mid-April KERRVILLE, Texas – Opening its final season as a club program before joining the NCAA, Schreiner flag football defeated Texas Southern 19-6 on Saturday.
The Mountaineers were first on the board with a pick-six off a Tigers pass intercepted by Markasia Wingwood.
Quarterback Brie Sosa found Lynnashia Brooks down the middle for a touchdown, extending Schreiner’s lead to 12-0.
Schreiner next faces Texas Wesleyan at 2:30 p.m. in Fort Worth.
About the Author Ashley Gonzalez headshot
Ashley Gonzalez is a sports reporter at KSAT. She joined the team from Jacksonville, Florida, where she was the weekend sports anchor.
Before her time in Jacksonville, she was in Corpus Christi at KIII. There, she became the first woman sports anchor in the station's history.
Gonzalez is from the Rio Grande Valley and grew up in Weslaco.
