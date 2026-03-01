Schreiner flag football opens final club season with 19-6 win against Texas Southern

KERRVILLE, Texas – Opening its final season as a club program before joining the NCAA, Schreiner flag football defeated Texas Southern 19-6 on Saturday.

The Mountaineers were first on the board with a pick-six off a Tigers pass intercepted by Markasia Wingwood.

Quarterback Brie Sosa found Lynnashia Brooks down the middle for a touchdown, extending Schreiner’s lead to 12-0.

Schreiner next faces Texas Wesleyan at 2:30 p.m. in Fort Worth.

