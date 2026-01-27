Schreiner University launches women’s flag football, names inaugural head coach

KERRVILLE, Texas – Schreiner University has added another sport to its growing list of women’s athletic programs.

In addition to beach volleyball, the university is launching women’s flag football, upgrading the program from a club team to an NCAA Division III sport.

The KSAT Sports team caught up with inaugural head coach Colby McCoy, who shared the journey of building the program and the vision moving forward.

“Just seeing where Schreiner was when I first got here to now, and then being part of something that’s kind of historical here, is really special to me,” McCoy said.

McCoy is the first flag football coach in school history and believes the timing could not be better to lead a collegiate program.

“It’s going to be in the Olympics in 2028, which is really exciting,” McCoy said. “NFL teams across the nation are trying really hard to sponsor different programs. The Houston Texans are doing a lot of work in Houston and El Paso, and the Cowboys are doing a lot of work in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. It’s just exploding, and it’s exciting to be part of that movement.”

McCoy said he is confident the university made the right decision in selecting him to lead the program.

“Whenever I was coaching the team, it’s just the most fun I’ve had in a really long time,” McCoy said. “Working with the young women and making them better — I’m really competitive, so being able to take a team, compete and win is a feeling I’m going to continue to chase throughout my coaching career.”

The success has already followed. As a club team, McCoy led the Mountaineers to the 2025 Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference women’s flag football showcase championship.

“From taking it from a club to the NCAA, I want to add some structure to the program this year,” McCoy said.

With the upgrade to Division III, McCoy plans to raise expectations.

“I want to up the practices, spend more time in the weight room, and really dive into the fundamentals of flag football,” McCoy said. “Footwork, flag-pulling agility, hand-eye coordination and catching drills — narrowing the focus so when the 2026–27 season starts, we’re really ready to go.”

While the program’s first official NCAA season will begin in spring 2027, McCoy is already looking toward the future of the sport in South Texas.

“Would it help to have more flag football high school teams in the San Antonio area, South Texas in general? One hundred percent,” McCoy said. ”The more growth and support at the high school level increases the number of athletes who move on to play at the college level, even nationally.”

The flag football team will complete its final season as a club program this year. Schreiner will host two home games, with the first scheduled for 1 p.m. on Jan. 28

In spring 2027, women’s flag football will officially begin competition as a Division III program for the first time in school history.

