Astros Caravan stops at UTSA, connects pros with next generation

The Houston Astros Caravan made a stop at the University of Texas at San Antonio’s main campus Friday afternoon, which gave fans a chance to meet players and connect.

Several Astros players signed autographs, and attendees were able to take photos with the team’s 2017 and 2022 World Series trophies.

Astros infielder Brice Matthews said events like the caravan remind him of his own childhood dreams.

“I was once one of those kids, so just growing up and wanting to be around the players and the people of the community — with the Astros or Texans or Rockets or whatever — it means a lot to me,” Matthews said.

Members of the UTSA baseball team also spent time with the Astros during the visit. The Roadrunners are coming off a strong 2025 season in which they advanced to the Super Regional round.

UTSA players said the opportunity to interact with major leaguers was both motivating and educational.

“They were super cool, personable and just gave us some advice for the road and how to handle pressure and everything,” said Robert Orloski, Roadrunners pitcher. “We want as many fans to come out, as many new fans to join UTSA and the Roadrunners, so hopefully this just gets us ready for the season.”

The Roadrunners open their 2026 season at home Friday, Feb. 13, against South Dakota State. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.

