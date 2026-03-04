Skip to main content
Sports

Harper scores 22, Spurs rebound from 1st loss in 12 games to romp past 76ers 131-91

Dan Gelston

Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) in action during a preseason NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) (AJ Mast, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

PHILADELPHIA – Dylan Harper scored 22 points and Victor Wembanyama needed only 10 to help the San Antonio Spurs bounce back from their first loss in 12 games and rout the Philadelphia 76ers 131-91 on Tuesday night.

The Spurs hit 18 3-pointers and wrapped their annual rodeo road trip that included two games in Austin, Texas. The Spurs went 8-1 on the trip that started with a Feb. 10 win against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Spurs had won 11 straight games overall before they lost Sunday to the New York Knicks.

No worries in Philly about a losing streak. San Antonio never trailed and led by 49 points at the end of the third quarter.

Devin Vassell hit six 3-pointers and scored 22 points for the Spurs.

Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points for the Sixers. They scored only 11 points total in the third quarter.

The 76ers played again without Joel Embiid as he sat out the second of a scheduled three straight games with a strained right oblique. The 76ers were also without the suspended Paul George and Kelly Oubre Jr. (illness), which left them undermanned and greatly overwhelmed from tip against the superior Spurs.

The Sixers lost VJ Edgecombe after he had a hard landing on his back on a 3-point attempt in the first half.

The Spurs put on a show in front of Bob Costas, Doug Collins and more familiar broadcasters as part of a throwback night for NBC's NBA coverage.

The 76ers would like to throw this one back.

Carter Bryant buried a 3 for 60-36 lead in the first half and the Sixers were booed off the court headed into a timeout. Harper scored 14 points in the half to take a 78-53 lead — all done without forward Harrison Barnes, who had his 364 consecutive games played streak end when he woke up from a nap with a sore ankle.

Up next

Spurs: Return home for the first time since Feb. 7 when they play Detroit on Thursday.

76ers: Host Utah on Wednesday.

___

