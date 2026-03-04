Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
77º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
SAPD officer suspended after detectives find woman wanted on felony warrant riding in his car
Election results 2026: Texas Senate districts, Democrat and Republican primaries
Election results 2026: Texas statewide races, Democrat and Republican primaries
Results for key races to watch in March 2026 primary election
James Talarico defeats Jasmine Crockett in blockbuster Democratic primary for U.S. Senate
All election results for the San Antonio area and Texas for March 3, 2026, Democrat and Republican primaries
Texas U.S. Senate election results in the March 2026 primary
Records: Fired SAPD officer was on-duty, left shift early before drunk driving crash
‘Nerve-wracking’ sight of low-flying helicopters has speculation flying high in San Antonio
All Bexar County races in the March 2026 primary election, Democrat and Republican races

Sports

Top-ranked tennis player Aryna Sabalenka announces engagement to Georgios Frangulis

Associated Press

FILE - Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates after winning the semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila, File) (Aaron Favila, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. – Top-ranked tennis player Aryna Sabalenka has announced her engagement to Brazilian businessman Georgios Frangulis.

Sabalenka posted a video of the proposal on Instagram, accompanied with the words “You & me, forever” along with a ring and heart emoji.

Recommended Videos

The news quickly drew congratulations from fellow tennis players, including Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, and Amanda Anisimova, a possible opponent for Sabalenka in the quarterfinals at the forthcoming Indian Wells tournament in the Southern California desert.

The tournament that opens on Wednesday will be Sabalenka's first since she reached the final at the Australian Open, where she lost to Elena Rybakina 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 on Jan 31.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Loading...