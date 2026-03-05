Skip to main content
Sports

Andrew McCutchen, 39, and the Texas Rangers agree to a minor league contract

Dave Campbell

Associated Press

FILE - Pittsburgh Pirates' Andrew McCutchen sits in the dugout before a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sept. 6, 2025, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed, File)
FILE - Pittsburgh Pirates' Andrew McCutchen watches his RBI double during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on Aug. 22, 2025, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed, File)

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

FILE - Pittsburgh Pirates' Andrew McCutchen sits in the dugout before a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sept. 6, 2025, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed, File)

The Texas Rangers and outfielder Andrew McCutchen agreed to a minor league contract.

As part of the deal announced Friday, the 39-year-old would make $1.5 million this season while playing in the major leagues if he's added to the 40-man roster.

McCutchen has three weeks of spring training to show the Rangers he's worth a spot. They're well-positioned in the outfield with rising standouts Wyatt Langford in left field and Evan Carter in center field and veteran newcomer Brandon Nimmo in right field.

Still, Carter was limited by injuries to 63 games in 2025, so depth is a concern that McCutchen could help alleviate. His right-handed bat could also serve as a natural complement at the designated hitter spot, where left-handed hitter Joc Pederson is slated for the bulk of the playing time.

McCutchen played the last three seasons for the Pittsburgh Pirates, the club that drafted him in the first round in 2005 and promoted him in 2009 for his major league debut. McCutchen played his first nine years in MLB with the Pirates, making five straight All-Star teams and winning the 2013 National League MVP award while becoming one of the most popular players in that franchise's history.

McCutchen bounced around with four other teams between 2018 and 2022, before reuniting with the Pirates. He played in 135 games last season, with 13 home runs, 57 RBIs and a .700 OPS. When the Pirates reported to spring training last month, general manager Ben Cherington publicly kept the door open to bringing back McCutchen, but the signing of veteran Marcell Ozuna effectively eliminated a spot on their roster for him.

“No matter what, Andrew’s a Pirate and certainly our desire will be to continue to have a really strong relationship with him into the future, whatever that looks like," Cherington said then.

___

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.

___

AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

