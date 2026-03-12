Skip to main content
Sports

Vikings sign QB Kyler Murray a day after the 2019 first overall pick was cut by the Cardinals

Dave Campbell

Associated Press

FILE - Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Oct. 5, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File) (Rick Scuteri, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota Vikings signed quarterback Kyler Murray on Thursday, after focusing their latest search on the first overall pick from the 2019 NFL draft who was just released by the Arizona Cardinals.

Murray visited Vikings headquarters before agreeing to join them, one day after he was cut by the Cardinals despite them owing him $36.8 million in guaranteed salary for this season.

The Vikings didn't have many other options this year for challenging — or replacing — J.J. McCarthy, their 2024 first-round draft pick whose injuries and inconsistency have raised the question of how long they can afford to wait for him to develop.

Murray, despite being sidetracked by recent injuries and dogged by questions about his work ethic, has two Pro Bowl selections, a 67% career completion percentage — and a bonus of 3,193 rushing yards with 32 touchdowns.

After winning the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma, Murray was voted the AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and appeared to have the Cardinals on the upswing. He produced multiple electrifying highlights such as the “Hail Murray” in 2020, when he connected with DeAndre Hopkins for a game-winning touchdown pass against the Buffalo Bills on the game’s final play. Murray passed for 400 yards in a Week 2 win over Minnesota in 2021, when Arizona started 10-2 before finishing 11-6.

