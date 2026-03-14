KSAT newsroom shares their picks for Sunday’s Academy Awards The 2026 Oscars air at 6 p.m. Sunday on KSAT 12 SAN ANTONIO – After months of promotion, speculation and predictions, this weekend is the time to name the winners of the 98th Academy Awards.
Several high-profile categories appear to come down to a choice between “Sinners” and “One Battle After Another.”
We went around the KSAT 12 newsroom to see who were the favorites among our co-workers.
The 98th Academy Awards will air live on KSAT 12 starting at 6 p.m. Sunday.
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Daniel Villanueva headshot
Daniel P. Villanueva has been with KSAT 12 since 2003 and is the producer of the station's sports streaming show KSAT Sports Now. Villanueva is a graduate of St. Mary's University and is a TAPB and Two-time Lone Star Emmy award winner for sports and news.
Mary Rominger headshot
Mary Rominger is KSAT 12 Sports' first full-time female sports anchor and reporter.
She came to San Antonio from Mankato, Minn., where she worked as a weekend sports anchor at KEYC News Now. She has a journalism degree from Iowa State University and grew up in Southern California.
Mary enjoys golfing, sports and finding new spots around town.
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