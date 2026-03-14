KSAT newsroom shares their picks for Sunday’s Academy Awards

SAN ANTONIO – After months of promotion, speculation and predictions, this weekend is the time to name the winners of the 98th Academy Awards.

Several high-profile categories appear to come down to a choice between “Sinners” and “One Battle After Another.”

We went around the KSAT 12 newsroom to see who were the favorites among our co-workers.

The 98th Academy Awards will air live on KSAT 12 starting at 6 p.m. Sunday.