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Sports

KSAT newsroom shares their picks for Sunday’s Academy Awards

The 2026 Oscars air at 6 p.m. Sunday on KSAT 12

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

Adam B. Higgins, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – After months of promotion, speculation and predictions, this weekend is the time to name the winners of the 98th Academy Awards.

Several high-profile categories appear to come down to a choice between “Sinners” and “One Battle After Another.”

We went around the KSAT 12 newsroom to see who were the favorites among our co-workers.

The 98th Academy Awards will air live on KSAT 12 starting at 6 p.m. Sunday.

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