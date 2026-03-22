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Sports

Devynne Charlton matches her own world record of 7.65 in 60-meter hurdles at World Indoors

Associated Press

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Devynne Charlton, of Bahamas, reacts after crossing the finish line to win the gold medal in the women's 60 meters hurdles final at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland, Sunday, March 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Devynne Charlton, of Bahamas, competes in a women's 60 meters hurdles heat at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland, Sunday, March 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Devynne Charlton, of Bahamas, poses with Alia Armstrong, of the United States, left, and Megan Simmonds, of Jamaica, after winning the gold medal in the women's 60 meters hurdles final at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland, Sunday, March 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Cooper Lutkenhaus, of the United States, reacts as he crosses the finish line to win a gold medal in the men's 800 meters final at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland, Sunday, March 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Team of the United States, from left to right, Shamier Little, Rosey Effiong, Paris Peoples, and Bailey Lear, pose for a photo after winning gold medals in the women's 4 X 400 meters relay final at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland, Sunday, March 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Devynne Charlton, of Bahamas, reacts after crossing the finish line to win the gold medal in the women's 60 meters hurdles final at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland, Sunday, March 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

TORUN – Bahamas sprinter Devynne Charlton matched her own world record by clocking 7.65 seconds to win the 60-meter hurdles at the World Indoors for the third straight year on Sunday.

Charlton also ran 7.65 at the 2024 World Indoors.

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Nadine Visser of the Netherlands took silver in 7.73 and Pia Skrzyszowska took bronze before her home fans with the same time.

Charlton finished sixth in the 100 hurdles at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Youngest winner

The 17-year-old American Cooper Lutkenhaus won the 800 in 1:44.24 to become the youngest man to win an individual gold medal at a worlds — seven months after turning pro.

The U.S. swept golds in the men’s and women’s 4x400s.

Justin Robinson, Chris Robinson, Demarius Smith and Khaleb McRae clocked a championship record 3:01.52 and Bailey Lear, Rosey Effiong, Paris Peoples and Shamier Little set a season’s best 3:25.81.

Big night for Britain

Also, Keely Hodgkinson won the 800 in a championship record 1:55.30 for the first world title of her career.

Georgia Hunter Bell claimed gold in the 1,500 and Molly Caudery won the women’s pole vault on a big night for Britain.

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AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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