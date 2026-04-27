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Sports

Mbappé diagnosed with hamstring injury 2 weeks ahead of Spanish league clasico against Barcelona

Associated Press

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Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe reacts during a La Liga soccer match between Real Betis and Real Madrid in Seville, Spain, Friday, April 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)
Betis' Natan guards Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe during a La Liga soccer match between Real Betis and Real Madrid in Seville, Spain, Friday, April 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)
Betis' Marc Bertra holds Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe during a La Liga soccer match between Real Betis and Real Madrid in Seville, Spain, Friday, April 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)
Betis' Abde Ezzalzouli guards Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe during a La Liga soccer match between Real Betis and Real Madrid in Seville, Spain, Friday, April 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe reacts during a La Liga soccer match between Real Betis and Real Madrid in Seville, Spain, Friday, April 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)

MADRID – Real Madrid said Monday star forward Kylian Mbappé has injured his left hamstring, putting in doubt his participation in the Spanish league clasico in two weeks.

The club did not give details on the severity of the injury or when Mbappé is expected to return. It said his recovery will depend on how the injury progresses.

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Spanish media said the injury was not expected to sideline the France star for too long.

Madrid will play the clasico against Barcelona on May 10 at the Camp Nou stadium. Madrid trails its Catalan rival by 11 points with five matches remaining in the season.

Mbappé had to be replaced in the 82nd minute of the team's 1-1 draw at Real Betis on Friday.

The France striker had already lost playing time this season because of a knee ailment. The World Cup begins in June.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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