Raptors' Brandon Ingram out for Game 6 against Cavaliers with sore right heel Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram drives on Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley during the first half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series, Wednesday, April 29, 2026, In Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer) Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus drives on Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram during the first half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series, Wednesday, April 29, 2026, In Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram drives on Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley during the first half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series, Wednesday, April 29, 2026, In Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
TORONTO, ONT – Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram was sidelined Friday night for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference first-round playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers because of a sore right heel, coach Darko Rajakovic said.
The two-time All-Star left midway through the second quarter of Toronto's 125-120 loss at Cleveland on Wednesday night. He scored one point in 11 minutes before departing.
After averaging 21.5 points per game in the regular season, his first with Toronto, Ingram has struggled in the playoffs, averaging 12 in the five games against the Cavaliers. He's shooting 19 for 58 overall and 5 for 13 from 3-point range.
Cleveland leads the series 3-2 and can advance with a win Friday. The home team has won each of the five games in the series.
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