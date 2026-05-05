Nick Nurse steps away from 76ers for brother's funeral, expected back for Game 2 vs Knicks Philadelphia 76ers' Nick Nurse, center, yells during a time out during the second half of Game 1 in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series against the New York Knicks Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (Seth Wenig, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) NEW YORK – Philadelphia 76ers coach Nick Nurse was away from the team Tuesday ahead of Game 2 of its second-round playoff series against the New York Knicks to attend the funeral of his brother.
Nurse's brother Steve Nurse, 62, died unexpectedly last Wednesday. Nick Nurse left the team following
Philadelphia's 137-98 loss to open the second round against the Knicks on Monday for the service on Tuesday in Ankeny, Iowa.
Nurse is expected to rejoin the Sixers for Game 2 on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.
“I'd like to pass my condolences along to Nick Nurse and his family, his brother's family and all their friends," Knicks coach Mike Brown said at the team's training center in suburban Greenburgh. “Life is precious and you don't wish that upon anybody, so I'd like to pass along my condolences to him and his family while they're going through these times.”
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