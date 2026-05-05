Pirates reliever Chris Devenski suspended for intentionally throwing at Reds' Sal Stewart

FILE - Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Chris Devenski deliver a pitch against the Cincinnati Reds in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar, File)

NEW YORK – Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Chris Devenski was suspended for two games and fined for intentionally throwing at Cincinnati Reds rookie Sal Stewart, Major League Baseball said Tuesday.

MLB announced a three-game ban for Devenski early Tuesday, then said the suspension was reduced to two games later in the day after negotiations with the players' association. Devenski will begin serving the suspension Tuesday night when the Pirates open a road series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Devenski’s fine was not disclosed.

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Devenski intentionally threw at Stewart in the top of the seventh inning of Pittsburgh’s 17-7 win at PNC Park on Saturday. He was ejected following the incident.

Pirates manager Don Kelly was also suspended for one game and received an undisclosed fine, MLB senior vice president for on-field operations Michael Hill announced. Kelly was also set to serve his suspension on Tuesday night.

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