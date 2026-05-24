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Sports

West Ham relegated from Premier League and Spurs stay up as Guardiola, Salah make emotional exits

Steve Douglas

Associated Press

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West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen, left, looks down towards the ground during the Premier League match between West Ham and Leeds United, in London, Sunday May 24, 2026. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)
Tottenham's Joao Palhinha celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton in London, England, Sunday, May 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola hugs Manchester City's Bernardo Silva as he played last match for the team during a Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Aston Villa in Manchester, England, Sunday, May 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola waves ahead of his last match as a manager before a Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Aston Villa in Manchester, England, Sunday, May 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, back to the camera, hugs team-mate Liverpool's Andrew Robertson as he is substituted off on his final appearance during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Brentford, in Liverpool, England, Sunday May 24, 2026. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

PA Wire

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen, left, looks down towards the ground during the Premier League match between West Ham and Leeds United, in London, Sunday May 24, 2026. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)

West Ham was relegated and Tottenham survived on an emotional final day of the Premier League season when Pep Guardiola and Mohamed Salah made their exits after record-breaking spells in English soccer.

West Ham beat Leeds 3-0 but that wasn't enough to climb out of the relegation zone because fourth-to-last Tottenham also won, 1-0 at home to Everton, to stay two points clear of its London rival.

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That meant West Ham's 14-year stay in the Premier League was over and Tottenham, which won three of its last five games under recently hired coach Roberto De Zerbi, will be in the top division for a 49th straight season.

Guardiola's decade-long tenure at Manchester City — which has included six Premier League titles among 17 major trophies — ended with a 2-1 loss to Aston Villa that featured a mid-match guard of honor for first Bernardo Silva and then John Stones, two of Guardiola's stalwarts.

Salah was given a standing ovation — before he kissed the Anfield turf — during his second-half substitution in his 442nd and last game for Liverpool, in which he grabbed an assist in a 1-1 draw with Brentford. The Egypt winger finished his nine years with the Reds with 257 goals.

Arsenal has already clinched the title and closed its first championship-winning campaign since 2004 with a 2-1 win at Crystal Palace.

In the final shake-up for European qualification, Bournemouth and Sunderland finished sixth and seventh, respectively, to get into the Europa League and Brighton was eighth to reach the Conference League.

Brighton lost 3-0 at home to Manchester United, for whom Bruno Fernandes scored and got a record-setting 21st assist of the season.

Sunderland, which beat Chelsea 2-1, will be in Europe for the first time in 53 years — a remarkable achievement for a team in its first season back in the top division and which was in the third tier as recently as 2022.

Chelsea, on the contrary, missed out on European competition entirely after finishing in 10th place — 10 months after winning the Club World Cup.

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Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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