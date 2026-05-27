Adam Wharton starts for Crystal Palace against Rayo Vallecano in Conference League final

Fans gather outside the stadium before the Europa Conference League final soccer match between Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano in Leipzig, Germany, Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

LEIPZIG – Adam Wharton will start for Crystal Palace against Rayo Vallecano in the Conference League final on Wednesday despite having earlier been doubtful with an ankle problem.

The midfielder was substituted Saturday against Arsenal in the Premier League after a knock to the ankle but is in Palace's starting lineup to face Rayo. U.S. defender Chris Richards is on the bench after ankle ligament damage.

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Rayo attacking midfielder Isi Palazón starts in what will be his first game since the semifinal win over Strasbourg on May 7 due to a suspension in the Spanish league for confronting a referee. He scored two vital goals in the 4-3 aggregate win over Greece’s AEK Athens in the quarterfinals.

Fan unrest in Leipzig

Fans of Palace and Rayo earlier clashed in Leipzig late Tuesday, German police said.

Police said bottles, beer mugs and furniture were thrown Tuesday evening when a group of around 300 Rayo fans encountered Palace fans who were sitting outside restaurants, and that officers also intervened in another incident when around 60 Palace fans “provoked” Spanish supporters.

Leipzig police said two people were detained and two police officers sustained minor injuries but remained fit for duty. More than 300 people had their identities checked, police said.

Glasner's last game

Both teams are in their first European final, and it's the last game at Palace for coach Oliver Glasner before he leaves at the end of the season.

A win for Palace on Wednesday would keep English clubs on track for a potential sweep of all three main European men's club continental competitions. Aston Villa won the Europa League last week and Arsenal is due to play Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final on Saturday.

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