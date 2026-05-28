Lionel Messi is in Argentina’s World Cup squad as coach Scaloni calms injury fears

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi walks on the field during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, May 24, 2026, in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

BUENOS AIRES – Amid a worrying rash of injuries, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni sought to dispel doubts by confirming that most of the reigning world champions, including captain Lionel Messi, will be part of the squad that will seek a second consecutive title at the 2026 World Cup.

Messi, about to turn 39, headlines the 26-man World Cup roster announced by the Argentine Football Association on Thursday.

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Of those called up, 17 players were part of the team that triumphed four years ago in the final against France in Qatar.

Several of those players were in doubt due to injuries of varying severity, close to the June 1 deadline set by FIFA for finalizing World Cup squads. Among them was Messi himself, who is suffering from muscle fatigue and strain in his left hamstring, which prevented him from finishing the match with Inter Miami last Sunday.

The club has officially stated that his recovery time will depend on “his clinical and functional progress.” Messi will be playing in his sixth World Cup, having previously participated in Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, Brazil 2015, Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022.

Goalkeeper Martinez named

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, who fractured the ring finger of his right hand during last week’s Europa League final in which Aston Villa defeated Freiburg, has also been confirmed.

Scaloni also included defender Cristian Romero, who is recovering from a sprained collateral ligament in his right knee suffered in mid-April while playing for Tottenham, and fullbacks Nahuel Molina and Gonzalo Montiel, who scored the decisive penalty kicks in the 2002 World Cup shootout against France, both of whom are recovering from muscle injuries.

Argentina, also world champions in 1978 and 1986, will debut on June 16 against Algeria in Group J, which also includes Austria and Jordan.

The squad will travel on Saturday to their World Cup base in Kansas City and will play friendlies against Honduras and Iceland before the start of the tournament.

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Argentina squad:

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), Gerónimo Rulli (Olympique de Marseille), Juan Musso (Atlético de Madrid).

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (River Plate), Nahuel Molina (Atlético de Madrid), Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United), Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica), Leonardo Balerdi (Olympique de Marseille), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Nicolás Tagliafico (Olympique de Lyon), Facundo Medina (Olympique de Marseille).

Midfielders: Giovani Lo Celso (Betis), Leandro Paredes (Boca Jrs), Rodrigo De Paul (Inter Miami), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Enzo Fernández (Chelsea), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Valentín Barco (RC Strasbourg Alsace).

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Nicolás González (Atlético de Madrid), Giuliano Simeone (Atlético de Madrid), Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan), José Manuel López (Palmeiras), Julián Álvarez (Atlético de Madrid), Thiago Almada (Lyon), Nico Paz (Como).

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AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-world-cup