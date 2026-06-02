Josh Jacobs practicing with Packers while prosecutors consider whether to file charges

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay’s Josh Jacobs is practicing with the Packers while prosecutors consider whether to file charges against the three-time Pro Bowl running back following his arrest on domestic abuse allegations.

Jacobs was on the field Tuesday for the Packers’ second week of organized team activities. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said before Tuesday's practice that Jacobs’ situation hasn’t caused distractions.

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“I would say business as usual,” LaFleur said.

Jacobs was arrested May 26 in Brown County, Wisconsin, on allegations of strangulation and suffocation and other offenses. Hobart/Lawrence Police Chief Michael Renkas said police had been dispatched to a complaint involving Jacobs on the morning of May 23.

Jacobs has issued a statement through his lawyers saying he “vehemently denies the allegations.” He was released from a Wisconsin jail Wednesday during the Packers’ first week of OTAs while authorities investigated the case.

District Attorney David Lasee said it’s too soon to make a formal charging decision.

“Our office has requested additional investigation, as there is reason to believe that additional evidence may exist that would impact whether criminal charges are appropriate, and what charges would be issued. ... The investigation remains open and is ongoing,” Lasee said last week.

Packers safety Xavier McKinney indicated this wasn't Jacobs' first day back with the team since the arrest. This was only the second OTA practice that was open to the media. The first such workout occurred Wednesday, when Jacobs was getting released from jail and therefore wasn't practicing.

Jacobs wasn't in the locker room during the Packers' media availability after Tuesday's practice, but quarterback Jordan Love discussed how the team has addressed the situation.

“We’ve talked internally,” Love said. “Everyone knows what the situation is there and we’ve talked, but obviously the details, everybody’s keeping that under wraps right now just out of respect for the situation and obviously all the legal stuff that’s going to be playing out. But it’s great to have Josh here with us, being able to work with us and get back to work."

Love was asked if he has considered the possibility the Packers might not have Jacobs for at least part of the upcoming season.

“There’s always questions,” Love said. “I was shocked when I saw it, and like I said, it’s one of those things we’re going to let it play out. There’s a lot of uncertainty when you hear something like that of what might happen. But we’ll see, we’ll let it play out and go from there.”

Jacobs rushed for 929 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. The Packers have nobody else on their roster who ran for as many as 200 yards for them a year ago.

That followed a 2024 season in which Jacobs ran for 1,329 yards and 15 touchdowns while earning his third Pro Bowl selection.

Jacobs, 28, has rushed for 7,803 yards and 74 touchdowns in his seven-year career, which included five seasons with the Raiders. He earned All-Pro honors and had an NFL-leading 1,653 yards rushing with Las Vegas in 2022.

NOTES: Bo Melton apparently is exclusively a wide receiver again. Melton spent much of last year working out at cornerback, though all of his actual playing time still came on offense and special teams. “I would anticipate him sticking with wide receiver,” LaFleur said. ... LaFleur said the Packers currently aren't planning on having joint practices before their preseason games at Pittsburgh and Cincinnati, though he didn't rule out the possibility. The Packers are expecting to have a joint practice with Arizona before their Aug. 28 home preseason game with the Cardinals. LaFleur's younger brother Mike is Arizona's new head coach.

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