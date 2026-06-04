Packers' Christian Watson agrees to four-year, $110.5 million extension, AP source says

FILE - Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson looks on during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Jan. 4, 2026 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs, File)

The Green Bay Packers have continued their offseason objective of reaching long-term deals with their top receivers by signing Christian Watson to an extension.

The Packers announced Thursday they had signed Watson to an extension without disclosing terms, but a person with knowledge of the contract told The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity that the 27-year-old receiver is getting a four-year, $110.5 million extension through 2030 with a $31 million signing bonus.

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ESPN first reported the extension.

Watson becomes the second Packers receiver to get an extension this offseason. Jayden Reed agreed in April to a three-year extension that includes $50.25 million in new money and $20 million guaranteed.

“Grateful is an understatement ... so blessed,” Watson said in an Instagram story post.

Watson tore his right anterior cruciate ligament in Green Bay’s 2024 regular-season finale, but he came back last season to catch 35 passes for 611 yards and six touchdowns in 10 games. He tied for the team lead in touchdown catches and ranked second in yards receiving despite missing much of the season.

While recovering from his torn ACL, Watson signed a one-year, $13.25 million extension last fall that enabled his contract to run through 2026. Now he has a longer-term commitment.

Watson, Doubs and 2025 first-round pick Matthew Golden figure to lead a receiving unit that lost a couple of notable performers when Romeo Doubs signed with the New England Patriots and Dontayvion Wicks was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles.

“It was definitely tough to see those guys go because they’re great friends of mine, great teammates,” Watson said this week. “This thing always keeps on moving. I definitely think they’ll be a lot more opportunities for the guys who are out there this year, myself included. Just got to embrace that and continue to make plays when our numbers are called.”

Watson, a 2022 second-round pick from North Dakota State, has been a quality deep threat for the Packers when available. Injuries have limited him to 48 games over his first four seasons.

He spoke this week about how much he should benefit from having a full offseason in which he’s feeling healthy rather than recovering from an injury.

“It makes a big difference between just finding a rhythm and building that confidence with the whole offense and personally just being able to work on my craft and get a feel for things,” Watson said. “It’s definitely a lot smoother of an offseason for me this year, being able to do everything.”

Watson has 133 catches for 2,264 yards — an average of 17 yards per reception — and 20 touchdowns. He also has run for two touchdowns.

Billy Howton and James Lofton are the only other players in Packers history to average at least 17 yards per catch while having at least 125 receptions in their first four seasons.

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AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

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AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl