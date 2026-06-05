Texas women beat Texas Tech 4-1 to claim back-to-back NCAA softball championships

OKLAHOMA CITY – Teagan Kavan struck out five in the final two innings to back a strong start from Citlaly Gutierrez, and Kayden Henry homered to lead Texas to a 4-1 victory over Texas Tech on Thursday night at the Women’s College World Series for a second straight national championship.

Kavan earned the most outstanding player award after becoming the first pitcher with two shutouts and two saves in one WCWS.

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Texas trailed 1-0 after four innings, but a bases-loaded throwing error by shortstop Hailey Toney allowed two unearned runs to score in the fifth for a 2-1 lead.

Henry homered off Red Raiders ace NiJaree Canady — in her final collegiate game — to begin the seventh and Leighann Goode singled to drive in the final run.

Texas Tech jumped in front in the third on an RBI single by Lauren Allred.

Canady retired 11 in a row after Henry singled to begin the game before disaster struck in the fifth.

Kaiah Altmeyer and Ashton Maloney led off with singles before Logan Halleman made a leaping catch in left field with one out to save at least one run. Canady walked slugger Katie Stewart to load the bases and appeared to escape the jam before Toney’s error.

Halleman also robbed Altmeyer of an extra-base with a runner on first in the sixth to keep it 2-1.

Gutierrez (11-3) allowed one run on three hits in 4 1/3 innings. Freshman Hannah Davis got two outs in the fifth before Gutierrez reentered with the bases loaded to get the final out.

Kavan fanned Mihyi Davis to wrap up her fifth save of the season.

Canady (29-7) went the distance and allowed four runs — two earned — on eight hits with three walks.

Coach Mike White led Texas to the school’s second title in his eighth season.

Second-year coach Gerry Glasgo has led the Red Raiders to their only two WCWS appearances. Texas Tech fell 7-3 in the series opener on Wednesday.

Texas won the rubber game of the three-game series against Texas Tech last season to claim its first title.

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AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports