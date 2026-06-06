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Sports

Renegade remains the favorite for the 158th running of the Belmont Stakes

Associated Press

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Jockeys walk thoroughbreds to the track for the second race of the day before the 158th running of the Belmont Stakes horse race at Saratoga Race Course, Saturday, June 6, 2026, in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Spectators watch the second race of the day before the 158th running of the Belmont Stakes horse race at Saratoga Race Course, Saturday, June 6, 2026, in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Jockeys walk thoroughbreds to the track for the second race of the day before the 158th running of the Belmont Stakes horse race at Saratoga Race Course, Saturday, June 6, 2026, in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. – Renegade remains the favorite for Saturday's 158th running of the Belmont Stakes with just over six hours to go before post time of the third leg of horse racing's Triple Crown.

The Kentucky Derby runner-up trained by Hall of Famer Todd Pletcher has been bet down to 8-5 after opening at 2-1 on the morning line. The rest of the money has spread out significantly, with Derby winner Golden Tempo, Chief Wallabee, Commandment and Emerging Market all 5-1.

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The long shots in the field of nine are Pletcher-trained Powershift at 12-1, Growth Equity at 13-1, Ottinho at 19-1 and Vitruivian Man at 20-1.

The Belmont is being run at Saratoga Race Course in upstate New York for a third and final time while its traditional home on the border of Queens and Long Island was demolished and rebuilt. The race is set to return to Belmont Park next year.

Golden Tempo made Cherie DeVaux the first woman to train a Kentucky Derby winner. She is looking to be the second at the Belmont after Jena Antonucci in 2023 with Archangelo.

DeVaux was born in Saratoga Springs and began her training career at the track.

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AP horse racing: https://apnews.com/hub/horse-racing

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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