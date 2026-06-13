Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
87º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
San Antonio, Texas Weather Radar | KSAT
District Court Judge Stephanie Boyd issued warning by state oversight commission over YouTube channel, conduct
NYPD: Teen beaten into seizure, coma after NBA Finals Game 4 between Spurs, Knicks
New Braunfels voters to decide mayoral, city council races in June 13 runoff election

Sports

Tarik Skubal returns from elbow surgery, José Ramírez breaks hand in Guardians' 3-1 win over Tigers

Tom Withers

Associated Press

1 / 5
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal delivers against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 13, 2026, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez (11) congratulates Daniel Schneemann, right, for his two-run home run off Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 13, 2026, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
Detroit Tigers' Dillon Dingler (13) tags Cleveland Guardians' Travis Bazzana out at home plate during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 13, 2026, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Joey Cantillo delivers against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 13, 2026, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
Cleveland Guardians' Austin Hedges, right, lays down a bunt as Detroit Tigers' Dillon Dingler watches during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 13, 2026, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal delivers against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 13, 2026, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

CLEVELAND – Tarik Skubal was tagged for a two-run homer by Cleveland's Daniel Schneemann in the two-time reigning Cy Young winner's return from elbow surgery and the Guardians downed the Detroit Tigers 3-1 on Saturday.

Skubal (3-3) threw 80 pitches in his first start since April 29. The left-hander had a loose body removed from his elbow during an innovative surgical procedure on May 6, allowing Skubal to come back earlier than expected.

Recommended Videos

The win came at a steep price for the Guardians as star third baseman José Ramírez suffered a broken bone in his left hand. Ramírez fractured his hamate bone on a swing in the fifth inning. He’ll be out for an indefinite period.

He gave up Schneemann's shot in the third inning and four other hits before being pulled after 4 2/3 innings. Although he wasn't as sharp as usual, Skubal's presence alone was a huge lift for the Tigers, who have been decimated by injuries all season.

Joey Cantillo (5-3) allowed one run in five innings and the Guardians won despite losing Ramírez and outfielders Chase DeLauter and Angel Martinez to injuries in the first two innings.

Ramírez broke his right hamate bone in 2019 and went on the injured list for the only time in his career. He missed just one month after being expected to miss 5-to-7 weeks.

Cleveland's bullpen combined for four shutout innings with Cade Smith getting the last four outs for his MLB-leading 23rd save. The Tigers stranded runners at second and third to end the game.

DeLauter suffered a bruised right rib cage when he collided with the outfield wall in the first. Martinez fouled Skubal's first pitch off his left foot. The team said X-rays were negative and Martinez has a bruise.

Schneemann, who replaced DeLauter, followed a double by Ramírez in the third by connecting on a 0-2 pitch for his fifth homer, a 417-foot drive that made it 3-1.

Up n

ext

Tigers RHP Casey Mize (2-3, 2.27ERA) returns from a stint on the injured list to start against Guardians RHP Gavin Williams (9-3, 3.32), 4-0 in his last five starts.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Loading...