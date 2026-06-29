Julian Champagnie returns to San Antonio Spurs on new 3-year contract

San Antonio Spurs' Julian Champagnie (30) gestures after making a three-point shot during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

SAN ANTONIO – Forward Julian Champagnie is set to sign a new three-year, $45 million contract extension with the San Antonio Spurs, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

The Spurs, who confirmed an extension with Champagnie was reached Monday afternoon, did not disclose terms of the deal. San Antonio declined Champagnie’s $3 million team option for the 2026-27 season to make way for the extension.

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Champagnie and the Spurs worked the deal out before NBA free agency officially begins at 5 p.m. central time Tuesday. Coincidentally, Champagnie turned 25 on Monday.

Join us in wishing Julian Champagnie a HAPPY 25th BIRTHDAY! pic.twitter.com/gQwSVKoKRg — NBA (@NBA) June 29, 2026

Champagnie was a key cog in the Spurs’ recent NBA Finals run and a vital part of their young core. He averaged career highs in minutes (27.6), points (11.1) and rebounds (5.8) per game while suiting up in all 82 regular season games and shooting 38.1% from 3-point range.

On Dec. 31, 2025, Champagnie set the Spurs’ franchise record for made 3-pointers in a game (11) to go along with a career-high 36 points against the New York Knicks. His 195 made 3-pointers during 2025-26 was also a single-season franchise record.

Champagnie also made a league-best 61 threes during the postseason — the most made in any playoff run in team history.

Champagnie — the Brooklyn, New York, native who went undrafted out of St. John’s in 2022 — was waived by the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 14, 2023. The Spurs claimed him off waivers two days later.

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