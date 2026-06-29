Germany and Paraguay head to penalty kicks at 1-1 in the round of 32 at the World Cup

Paraguay's Julio Enciso (19) celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal with Gustavo Gomez (15), top, during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Germany and Paraguay in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Monday, June 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Germany and Paraguay are headed to penalty kicks after playing to a 1-1 draw through extra time in the round of 32 at the World Cup on Monday.

Paraguay went in front when Julio Enciso scored on a header late in the first half. Kai Havertz equalized in the 52nd minute for Germany.

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With the score in the knockout round still even after extra time, a penalty shootout decides which team advances to the next round.

Germany appeared to take a 2-1 lead in the 102nd minute when Jonathan Tah headed in a corner kick by Nathaniel Brown that was just above the reach of Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill. But a video review ruled that Waldemar Anton has pushed Gill to the ground before the shot and the goal was disallowed.

In the only previous World Cup match between the teams, Germany beat Paraguay 1-0 in the round of 16 at the 2002 tournament.

Monday was Germany’s first knockout game since the 2014 final in Brazil when the Germans beat Argentina 1-0 to capture their fourth World Cup title.

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