Skip to main content
Clear icon
94º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
New bill could raise federal minimum wage to $25 an hour nationwide
Authorities investigating after 2 found dead on far West Side, BCSO says
3 women accused of murder in connection with deadly stabbing in Del Rio, police say
Driver accused of hitting, killing pedestrian while racing on South Side, SAPD says
Deputies called for welfare check on Bexar County man 1 day before shooting him, BCSO says
13-year-old boy’s body recovered from Boerne City Lake, fire officials say
Local News | San Antonio, Bexar County, Local Headlines | KSAT
Hearing for San Antonio man, who admitted to killing actor Jonathan Joss, pushed back to September

Sports

Germany and Paraguay head to penalty kicks at 1-1 in the round of 32 at the World Cup

Kyle Hightower

Associated Press

1 / 5
Paraguay's Julio Enciso (19) celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal with Gustavo Gomez (15), top, during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Germany and Paraguay in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Monday, June 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Germany's Kai Havertz (7) celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal with teammate Aleksandar Pavlovic (5) during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Germany and Paraguay in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Monday, June 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Germany's Kai Havertz (7) scores his side's first goal during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Germany and Paraguay in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Monday, June 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Germany's Antonio Ruediger (2) battles for a header with Paraguay's Gabriel Avalos (21) during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Germany and Paraguay in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Monday, June 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Germany's Nathaniel Brown (18) is in action during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Germany and Paraguay in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Monday, June 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Paraguay's Julio Enciso (19) celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal with Gustavo Gomez (15), top, during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Germany and Paraguay in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Monday, June 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Germany and Paraguay are headed to penalty kicks after playing to a 1-1 draw through extra time in the round of 32 at the World Cup on Monday.

Paraguay went in front when Julio Enciso scored on a header late in the first half. Kai Havertz equalized in the 52nd minute for Germany.

Recommended Videos

With the score in the knockout round still even after extra time, a penalty shootout decides which team advances to the next round.

Germany appeared to take a 2-1 lead in the 102nd minute when Jonathan Tah headed in a corner kick by Nathaniel Brown that was just above the reach of Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill. But a video review ruled that Waldemar Anton has pushed Gill to the ground before the shot and the goal was disallowed.

In the only previous World Cup match between the teams, Germany beat Paraguay 1-0 in the round of 16 at the 2002 tournament.

Monday was Germany’s first knockout game since the 2014 final in Brazil when the Germans beat Argentina 1-0 to capture their fourth World Cup title.

___

See more of AP’s World Cup coverage here

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.