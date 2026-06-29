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Sports

Red Sox pitcher Sonny Gray loses no-hit bid against Yankees in 8th inning

Doug Alden

Associated Press

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Boston Red Sox's Sonny Gray delivers a pitch to a New York Yankees batter in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 28, 2026, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Boston Red Sox's Sonny Gray winds up for a pitch to a New York Yankees batter in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 28, 2026, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Boston Red Sox's Sonny Gray delivers a pitch to a New York Yankees batter in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 28, 2026, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON – Red Sox pitcher Sonny Gray lost his bid for a no-hitter against the New York Yankees when Amed Rosario singled with one out in the eighth inning Sunday night.

Rosario grounded a clean single up the middle on Gray's 97th pitch against his former team. Boston holds a 2-0 lead.

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Gray struck out eight and walked one through seven innings as Boston attempted to complete a four-game sweep of its longtime rival.

He got some defensive help in the third when Wilyer Abreu robbed Austin Wells of a hit with a sliding grab in shallow right field after a full sprint to reach the sinking ball in time.

Gray retired his first 14 batters before walking Rosario with two outs in the fifth.

Yankees starter Carlos Rodón had a one-hitter going after holding Boston without a hit through the first three innings. Caleb Durbin broke it up with a two-run single with one out in the fourth.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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