Harry Kane sends England into the round of 16 of the World Cup after 2-1 win against Congo

England's Harry Kane (9) celebrates after scoring his side's first goal next to his teammate Jude Bellingham (10) and Anthony Gordon (18) during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between England and Congo in Atlanta, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

ATLANTA – Harry Kane scored two second-half goals to help England rally for a 2-1 victory over Congo and a spot in the round of 16 at the World Cup on Wednesday.

England's all-time leading scorer evened the contest with a header after Brian Cipenga had given Congo a surprising halftime lead. Kane then scored the decisive goal into the top corner in the 86th minute at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

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“It was just about pounding the rock, keep pounding the rock and our moment would come," Kane said. "We spoke about people having hero moments. It can be anyone in the team … Whoever it is, we have hero moments, and for me it was the day.”

For much of the game, England looked to be headed for one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history. England had previously only ever won one game at the World Cup after conceding the first goal, and that came in the 1996 final against West Germany at Wembley Stadium.

England will next play co-host Mexico in the round of 16 in Mexico City on Sunday.

Kane took his total to five goals at this year's World Cup and extended his record as his country's leading scorer in tournament history to 13. He has 84 for the national team in total.

Kane's first goal came in the 75th minute. Substitute Anthony Gordon lifted a cross from the left and despite Congo goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi getting a hand to Kane’s header, he didn't stop it from nestling into the bottom corner.

Eleven minutes later, Kane sent his shot into the top corner.

Cipenga had put Congo in the lead in the seventh minute after collecting a cross on the left of the box and shooting low past England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford at the near post.

Mpasi did his best to keep that 1-0 lead alive. He denied Jude Bellingham on three occasions — blocking two close-range headers before halftime and then clawing away another deflected effort after the break.

Kane nearly made a breakthrough late in the first half, but Mpasi blocked a powerful shot at the near post. And the keeper was also caught up in a collision with Kane in the box. England thought it should have been awarded a penalty, but referee Adham Makhadmeh waved away appeals.

Congo had a chance to double its lead when Yoane Wissa hit the post in the first half.

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James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

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See more of AP’s World Cup coverage here