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Sports

Royals' Tyler Tolbert ties MLB record with hits in 12 straight plate appearances

Jerry Beach

Associated Press

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Kansas City Royals' Tyler Tolbert breaks his bat on a foul ball during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Tuesday, July 7, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Kansas City Royals' Tyler Tolbert reacts to flying out during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Tuesday, July 7, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Kansas City Royals' Tyler Tolbert reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Tuesday, July 7, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Kansas City Royals' Tyler Tolbert safely steals second base as New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) drops the ball during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 7, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Kansas City Royals' Tyler Tolbert breaks his bat on a foul ball during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Tuesday, July 7, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

NEW YORK – Tyler Tolbert of the Kansas City Royals tied a major league record with hits in 12 consecutive plate appearances, reaching the mark with an infield single against the New York Mets for his fifth hit Tuesday night.

Tolbert matched the record set by Chicago’s Johnny Kling in 1902 and equaled by Walt Dropo of the Detroit Tigers in 1952.

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With a chance to break the record, Tolbert was finally retired in the ninth on a fly ball to right against A.J. Minter to finish 5 for 6. The remnants of the announced crowd of 32,734 gave Tolbert an ovation, and his teammates applauded while gathering on the top step of their dugout.

The second-year player grinned as he walked back to first base following the record-tying hit. The Citi Field scoreboard flashed a graphic noting his accomplishment.

Batting ninth, the right fielder hit a two-run homer in the second inning and singled in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh. Tolbert’s last three hits were infield hits.

Tolbert went 2 for 2 on Saturday against Philadelphia before being lifted for a pinch-hitter. He then started at shortstop on Monday and went 5 for 5 with a homer, his first of the season.

A pinch-running and defensive specialist, Tolbert had 105 career plate appearances entering Tuesday’s game. Entering Saturday, he was 7 for 35 on the season. After Tuesday, his average was up to .396.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.