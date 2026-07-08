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Shohei Ohtani hits his 300th career homer, a leadoff shot for Dodgers star against the Rockies

Associated Press

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Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, second from left, hits a solo home run as Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen, left, and Braxton Fulford watch during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 7, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, left, heads to first for a solo home run as Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen, center, and catcher Braxton Fulford watch during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 7, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani watches a foul ball go out during the third inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Tuesday, July 7, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, second from left, hits a solo home run as Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen, left, and Braxton Fulford watch during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 7, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELESShohei Ohtani hit his 300th career homer on Tuesday night, a leadoff shot against Colorado Rockies pitcher Michael Lorenzen that made him the first Japanese-born player in the majors to reach the milestone.

The Los Angeles Dodgers' two-way superstar blasted a 409-foot line drive to center on a 2-0 pitch for his 20th homer of the season. Center fielder Cole Carrigg could only watch it fly out.

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Ohtani is the 170th member of the 300-homer club.

It was Ohtani's 31st career leadoff homer and seventh this season. He also homered in the Dodgers' 8-7 victory in 11 innings on Monday night to highlight a 3-for-4 performance.

Teammate Freddie Freeman bowed as Ohtani made his way back to the dugout.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.