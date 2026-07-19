Dort going from Thunder to Hawks, Risacher going to Mavericks in 3-team trade

FILE - Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) reacts to a foul in the second half of Game 5 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series against the San Antonio Spurs, May 26, 2026, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Oklahoma City traded starting forward and defensive standout Lu Dort to Atlanta as part of a three-team deal that also had the Hawks sending former No. 1 draft pick Zaccharie Risacher to Dallas.

Atlanta also will receive Ryan Nembhard from Dallas and the Thunder will be getting three heavily protected second-round draft picks. The NBA signed off on the trade Sunday.

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The trade allows the Thunder to shed the salary needed to get below the second apron, gives the Hawks another top defender in Dort and gives the Mavericks a third No. 1 overall pick — the most currently on one roster in the NBA. Risacher will be joining 2011 top pick Kyrie Irving and 2025 top pick Cooper Flagg in Dallas.

Dort averaged 11.6 points over his first seven seasons, all with the Thunder. Risacher — a runner-up for rookie of the year in 2024-25 — averaged 11.1 points in two seasons with Atlanta and Nembhard averaged 6.6 points for Dallas as a rookie this past season.

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