San Antonio actor Steve Dominguez brings local boxing tale to screen with ‘Heart of Glory’

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio actor Steve Dominguez is bringing an Alamo City boxing story to the screen with “Heart of Glory,” an indie drama debuting as part of the San Antonio Film Festival.

Dominguez plays Jimmy “The Kid” Sanchez in the film, which was shot around San Antonio and features some of the city’s recognizable landmarks.

“I didn’t want to look like an actor playing a boxer, I wanted to look like a legit boxer in a boxing film,” said Dominguez.

He said he drew inspiration during filming from local boxing figures, including “210 Bam” and Mario Barrios.

“We got permission and we filmed at all the major landmarks, they got me shadowboxing at The Alamo raising my hands up — that was such a classic scene. I loved that scene,” said Dominguez. “Running on the River Walk, Arneson Theatre, downtown, in front of the Alamodome — just trying to capture as much of San Antonio as we can in this film, and I wanted to make that a point. Because I love my city, this is my city, born and raised.”

“Heart of Glory” was directed by the late Jorge López Ramírez, who was honored during the film’s debut. The film was written by Lorena Dominguez.

The movie debuted Thursday at The Gunter Hotel as part of the festival lineup.

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