Spurs’ Julian Champagnie joins USAA event honoring Gold Star families

SAN ANTONIO – Nearly 3,000 USAA employees and volunteers gathered at the company’s San Antonio headquarters to support military families through a series of community service events, including the second annual Gold Star Gamers’ Cup.

San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie joined participants during the esports tournament, even picking up a controller to compete alongside some of the Gold Star families.

“It’s been great so far. USAA is great at this,” Champagnie said. “It’s great to just be here, be involved and just show up to the community.”

The Gold Star Gamers’ Cup brings USAA employees together to compete in honor of Gold Star families — the relatives of U.S. military service members who died while serving their country. The tournament recognizes those families while giving employees an opportunity to show their support through a team-based gaming competition.

USAA also completed Operation Homefront for a large-scale back-to-school volunteer effort benefiting military families.

“I’m a military brat, a veteran and a military spouse, so bringing opportunities like the Gold Star Gamers’ Cup and working with nonprofits that serve the military, like Operation Homefront, is really close to my heart,” said Glenda Oakley, corporate impact director at USAA. “It’s very important for us to serve the military community.”

Thousands of volunteers packed about 7,400 backpacks with donated school supplies for military children in the San Antonio area and across the country as families prepare for the start of the school year.

The backpacks will be distributed to military children across the Alamo City, where many families are connected to the armed forces through the region’s military installations. Organizers said the effort is intended to help ease back-to-school expenses and ensure students have the supplies they need for the new school year.

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