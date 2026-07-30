Bill Belichick says Tar Heels adjusting duties with GM on paid leave and under school investigation

FILE - North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Duke, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward, File)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – North Carolina coach Bill Belichick opened his second preseason camp Thursday saying the program is adjusting internal duties with general manager Michael Lombardi on paid administrative leave and the subject of a school investigation.

“We’re working through some things,” Belichick said before the morning’s first official practice. “We’re at a particular time of year now where there are certain things that are in play and certain things that aren’t in play that won’t happen until later in the calendar year at some other point.

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“Again, we’re taking it day to day, and working through the things that are on the table now.”

The school announced Monday that Lombardi had been placed on leave but didn’t provide details as to the reason, noting that employees and athletes aren’t permitted to address the topic “as is standard procedure with personnel matters.” On Thursday morning, about 30 minutes before Belichick spoke to reporters, UNC released another statement that said its Office of University Counsel was conducting an investigation.

Two people with knowledge of the situation said a human resources complaint from a former employee is involved with Lombardi’s leave. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the school isn’t commenting publicly about the specific reasons of the case.

“We're going to let that process play out,” athletic director Steve Newmark said Thursday morning of the investigation while declining to discuss specific details. “It's paramount for us to do what's right to make sure it's a full and fair review, and that we don't do anything to compromise the integrity of the process.”

Speaking later after a regularly scheduled morning meeting of the UNC trustees, chancellor Lee Roberts said Thursday that the school learned of “some concerns” last week.

“If something has gone wrong, we want to know about it,” Roberts said. “If something needs to be fixed, we will be sure to fix it. There’s a standard of excellence here that all of us are entrusted with adhering to.”

Belichick didn’t specify exactly how Lombardi’s duties have been divided among the staff, including referencing “a few adjustments” when asked how much the GM’s absence was changing his own daily tasks.

At the college level, GMs across sports generally work what amounts to front-office roles dealing heavily with roster construction and negotiations over player compensation, with the heaviest work coming in the offseason. In that sense, the football focus centers now more on the on-field work for a roster Lombardi helped put together ahead of the Aug. 29 opener against TCU in Dublin, Ireland.

Lombardi was an immediate addition by Belichick, who was hired as a first-time college coach in December 2024 after leading the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl titles. Lombardi’s career as an NFL executive had included being the GM of the Cleveland Browns in 2013.

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AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football