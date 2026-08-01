Spurs star Victor Wembanyama will reportedly get signature shoe as part of new Nike deal

(Aurelien Morissard, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Victor Wembanyama arrives for the Louis Vuitton men's Spring Summer 2027 collection presented in Paris, France, Tuesday, June 23, 2026. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama is adding yet another feather to his cap: a signature shoe.

According to a Friday report from ESPN’s Shams Charania , the soon-to-be fourth-year NBA veteran signed a “long-term” contract extension with Nike that includes a new signature shoe line.

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While a shoe design and a release date have yet to be determined, Nike released a video late Friday morning that showcased a “VW” logo for Wembanyama’s initials — just above Nike’s iconic swoosh logo.

The game looks different from here. pic.twitter.com/AVHEztAvHZ — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) July 31, 2026

Wembanyama’s original deal with Nike, which was signed in 2022, was set to expire in October.

“We are proud to continue supporting Victor Wembanyama’s journey with Nike,” the company said in a statement to The Athletic. “As one of the most unique and influential athletes in the world, Victor is a generational talent who continues to inspire the game’s next generation. We are excited about all that we’ve built together and look forward to more wins ahead.”

The new deal continues what has already been a busy summer for the French native.

Three weeks ago, Wembanyama signed a five-year, $252 million maximum extension to remain in San Antonio.

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