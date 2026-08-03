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Cubs restock staff at deadline, acquire pitcher Clay Holmes and outfielder Tyrone Taylor from Mets

Jay Cohen

Associated Press

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New York Mets' Tyrone Taylor hits a three-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Monday, July 27, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New York Mets' Tyrone Taylor reacts after hitting a three-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Sunday, July 26, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

New York Mets' Tyrone Taylor hits a three-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Monday, July 27, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

CHICAGO – The Chicago Cubs acquired pitcher Clay Holmes and outfielder Tyrone Taylor from the last-place New York Mets on Monday for touted infield prospect Jefferson Rojas.

It was the latest move by the busy Cubs to replenish an injury-depleted pitching staff as they attempt to chase down first-place Milwaukee in the NL Central or at least hang onto the National League's top wild-card spot.

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Earlier in the day, Chicago obtained reliever Ryan Zeferjahn from the Los Angeles Angels for two minor leaguers: catcher Moisés Ballesteros and right-hander Mason McGwire — son of retired slugger Mark McGwire. The team also added left-hander Braxton Garrett from the Miami Marlins for a pair of minor leaguers: infielder Jonathon Long and right-hander Jace Beck.

Garrett was optioned to Triple-A Iowa.

Those deals came one day after the Cubs augmented their rotation by acquiring veteran starter Kevin Gausman in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Holmes appears just about ready to return from a broken right leg that has sidelined him since mid-May. He was 4-4 with a 2.39 ERA in nine starts before getting hurt.

The 33-year-old right-hander has a $12 million player option for 2027 that he's expected to decline in order to become a free agent again. He was an All-Star reliever with the New York Yankees before signing with the Mets ahead of the 2025 season and successfully converting to a starting role.

Holmes fractured his right fibula May 15 when he was hit by a low line drive while pitching against the Yankees. He made his third minor league rehab start Sunday, allowing four runs in 5 1/3 innings for Class A Brooklyn.

Holmes went 16-12 with a 3.26 ERA in 40 starts and two relief appearances for the Mets overall.

Taylor, 32, batted .241 with 10 homers, 28 RBIs and a .794 OPS in 67 games for New York this season. The reserve outfielder, better known for excellent defense, has been on a remarkable tear at the plate since returning June 26 from a strained right hip. He can become a free agent after the World Series as well.

Chicago also acquired pitcher David Peterson from the Mets for minor league infielder Cole Mathis in late June.

The 21-year-old Rojas was hitting .270 with 15 home runs, 57 RBIs, 17 stolen bases and an .800 OPS in 91 games at Double-A Knoxville this season. He was the second-ranked prospect in Chicago's system and No. 63 overall in baseball, according to mlb.com.

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AP Baseball Writer Mike Fitzpatrick in New York contributed to this report.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.