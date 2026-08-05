George Lombard Jr. homers in memorable big league debut as Yankees blank Cardinals 2-0

New York Yankees' George Lombard Jr. hits a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK – George Lombard Jr. homered in a memorable big league debut and the New York Yankees beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 on Tuesday night.

In the fifth inning, Lombard drove an 0-2 sweeper from starter Hunter Dobbins (2-2) into the left-field seats for his first career hit. As he completed his first home run trot in the majors, Lombard’s parents hugged in the stands.

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Lombard’s 392-foot shot gave New York a 2-0 lead and made him the first Yankees shortstop to homer in his major league debut. It was the first homer by any Yankees player in his big league debut since Jasson Domínguez went deep in his initial plate appearance against Justin Verlander in Houston on Sept. 1, 2023.

At 21 years, 63 days old, Lombard became the sixth-youngest Yankees player since 1985 to make his debut and the second-youngest shortstop in that span. Derek Jeter debuted May 29, 1995, in Seattle at 20 years, 337 days.

Lombard also helped Ryan Weathers (5-7) pitch six strong innings by starting inning-ending double plays in the second and fifth.

In the second, Lombard ranged to his right to field Blaze Jordan’s grounder and made an off-balance throw to second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. In the fifth, Lombard ranged to his left, fielded Nathan Church’s grounder behind second base, stepped on the bag and made a clean throw to first baseman Ben Rice.

Chisholm also homered in the second as the Yankees won for the 10th time in 16 games.

Weathers allowed four hits in his second straight scoreless start. The lefty struck out six, walked none and stranded two in the sixth when Yankees newcomer Heliot Ramos charged in to catch Jose Fermin’s flyball to left field.

David Bednar got four outs for his 25th save in 27 chances to complete New York’s AL-best 12th shutout.

Dobbins allowed two runs and four hits in 6 1/3 innings.

The Cardinals were blanked for the sixth time. They scratched All-Star outfielder Jordan Walker shortly before first pitch due to right knee inflammation.

Up next

St. Louis RHP Andre Pallante (11-6, 3.72 ERA) opposes New York RHP Will Warren (11-6, 4.14) in Wednesday night’s series finale.

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This story has been corrected to show that Lombard started a double play in the second inning, not the third.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb