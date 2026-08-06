Mets rookie Jefry Yan has viral high-flying celebration after striking out his 1st MLB batter

After striking out Cleveland Guardians' Angel Martinez during his Major League debut, New York Mets relief pitcher Jefry Yan reacts during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

CLEVELAND – New York Mets rookie Jefry Yan jumped high in the air with his feet spread apart, landed on the front of the mound and then slapped the grass with his left hand while briefly going to a knee.

It was an emphatic celebration for the 29-year-old left-hander after striking out the first batter he faced in his major league debut during the Mets' 6-5 win in Cleveland on Wednesday night.

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“Honestly, I was really excited. I was also a little nervous,” Yan said through a translator.

Yan's viral moment came after pinch-hitter Angel Martínez took an 88.7 mph slider for a called third strike to open the Guardians sixth. After the leap and slap, Yan stood straight up with his feet together and lifted both arms over his head.

“Once I had him with two strikes I said, you know what, I'm going to throw that slider,” he said. “And if I freeze him, which is exactly what I did, I celebrated accordingly.”

That was already a signature celebration for Yan, who did the same after striking out a batter in a Mets spring training game earlier this year.

After Martínez struck out, the Guardians loaded the bases on two singles and a walk. But Yan escaped without giving up a run with his second strikeout and an inning-ending grounder.

“Once I was able to get out of the inning, I said, you know, I can finally breathe right here," he said.

Mets interim manager Andy Green added: “It’s real stuff. It’s really impressive. To get out of a bases-loaded jam, get your first punchout, just excited for him. He deserves that.”

Yan bounded off the mound, slapping his hand against his glove several times, after the inning ended. Cleveland fans booed as Yan went to the dugout with the Mets ahead 4-3.

“If they want to yell at me, if they want to boo me, they can do whatever they want,” Yan said. “I’m in my zone. And yeah, I’m going to enjoy my game any way that I want to.”

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