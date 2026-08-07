Bills continue investing in protecting Allen by signing guard Torrence to 4-year contract extension

FILE - Buffalo Bills guard O'Cyrus Torrence (64) blocks during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday Jan. 4, 2026. (AP Photo/ Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)

PITTSFORD, N.Y. – Bills general manager Brandon Beane continued prioritizing protecting quarterback Josh Allen on Friday by signing starting right guard O’Cyrus Torrence to a four-year contract extension with $46 million in guarantees.

The Bills announced the signing, while a person with knowledge of the deal provided the monetary terms of the contract to The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team did not reveal the contract's value.

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For Beane, the agreement represented his latest major investment in keeping much of Buffalo's offensive line intact for the long term.

“We want to protect No. 17 and that’s where it all starts,” Beane said, referring to Allen’s jersey number. “Obviously there is going to be turnover, but we’ve tried to keep a stable group. I think that’s helped our offense be as successful as it has.”

Torrence’s new contract follows the the Bills re-signing center Connor McGovern to a four-year, $52 million contract to prevent him from entering free agency in March.

Buffalo’s line has stayed mostly intact since 2024. And the unit’s four returning starters from last season, including left tackle Dion Dawkins, are now under contract through at least 2027.

The 26-year-old Torrence was selected in the second round of the 2023 draft out of the University of Florida, and was entering the final season of his rookie contract.

He has 57 career starts, including playoffs, and was part of a line that allowed the NFL’s fewest sacks in both 2023 and 2024, and last season played a role in James Cook leading the league in yards rushing.

“He deserves every penny,” Allen said, of the player nicknamed ‘CyBo.’ “He’s been so steady for us the last few years. He’s going to continue to get better. CyBo’s just that guy on the team where you ask anybody, I don’t think anybody could say a bad thing about O’Cyrus Torrence. He’s the ultimate teammate.”

The only change along Buffalo's line entering this season is at left guard, with Alec Anderson and Austin Corbett competing for the starting job left open following David Edwards’ free-agent departure to New Orleans in March.

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AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl