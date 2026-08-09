San Antonio’s Tate Taylor completes sprint double with 200-meter gold at World U20 Championships

EUGENE, Ore. – Tate Taylor, a San Antonio native and Harlan High School alum, made history at the World Under-20 Championships, becoming the first American to complete the sprint double by winning the men’s 200-meter final in 19.83 seconds.
Taylor dominated the race, winning by 0.48 seconds.
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The time also broke the championship record and gave him his second gold medal of the meet.
Taylor will next join the Texas Tech track and field team. The 2027 World Championships in Beijing and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics are also ahead for San Antonio’s own sprint sensation.
Mary Rominger is KSAT 12 Sports' first full-time female sports anchor and reporter.
She came to San Antonio from Mankato, Minn., where she worked as a weekend sports anchor at KEYC News Now. She has a journalism degree from Iowa State University and grew up in Southern California.
Mary enjoys golfing, sports and finding new spots around town.