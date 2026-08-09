San Antonio’s Tate Taylor completes sprint double with 200-meter gold at World U20 Championships

FILE: Tate Taylor celebrates crossing the finish line first in the 200-meter dash on July 4, 2026, at the Prefontaine Classic in Portland, Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. – Tate Taylor, a San Antonio native and Harlan High School alum, made history at the World Under-20 Championships, becoming the first American to complete the sprint double by winning the men’s 200-meter final in 19.83 seconds.

Taylor dominated the race, winning by 0.48 seconds.

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The time also broke the championship record and gave him his second gold medal of the meet.

Taylor will next join the Texas Tech track and field team. The 2027 World Championships in Beijing and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics are also ahead for San Antonio’s own sprint sensation.