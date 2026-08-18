New on the scene: Long Creek football chasing district title in first varsity season

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The Long Creek football team is finally varsity eligible and will chase titles in 2026 for the first time as New Braunfels ISD’s second high school.

“You got to know about ‘The Creek’,” said Long Creek senior cornerback Dante Garcia. “You’re going to see some dogs and some heart out there. You’re going to see some ball.”

The Dragons will compete in District 13-5A Division II, where they will face established programs to the likes of Boerne and Alamo Heights.

The season marks the next step for a football program that has spent the past two years building toward full varsity competition.

“Man, the excitement is definitely through the roof,” said Long Creek football head coach Adam Harvey. “We’re ready to go. I couldn’t tell you exactly what it’s going to look like. There’s a lot of unknowns. But, as far as being ready to snap the ball, we’re ready to do it.”

Harvey said Long Creek plans to build its offense around a strong running game as the Dragons work to establish an identity in their first varsity campaign.

“It’s a long awaited, we were looking forward to the season for a good three years,” said Dragons senior running back Michael Martinez. “We’re pretty confident in our team right now.”

“We’re going to go out and play our hearts out for real. We know what we’re going against. It’s nothing new,” added Garcia. “We got to be ready. Come out there and do what we do best.”

Long Creek opens the season at 7 p.m. on the first Friday of the UIL football season, traveling to face the Davenport Wolves.

Read also: